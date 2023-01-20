The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $14.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.88. Western Union has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

