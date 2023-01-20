Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $380,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Thomas Bartrum sold 35,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,069,600.00.

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after buying an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 640,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

