Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

TPZEF opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.