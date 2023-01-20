Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

