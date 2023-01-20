Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.56.

TXG opened at C$17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.48.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$273.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

