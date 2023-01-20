Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,639,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,286,573.76.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$67.82 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$41.09 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company has a market cap of C$22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.26.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.80.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

