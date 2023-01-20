Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 396.60 ($4.84).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.53) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 480 ($5.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 403 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 300.96 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14,970.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 328.81. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

