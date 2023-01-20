Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Trainline Plc (LON:TRNGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 396.60 ($4.84).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.53) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 480 ($5.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 403 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 300.96 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14,970.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 328.81. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Trainline

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.