TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
TransAlta Renewables Price Performance
TRSWF stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.38.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.