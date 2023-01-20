TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TRSWF stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

