TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $660.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $691.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $630.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.90.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

