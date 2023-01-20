Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Richard W. Mott Sells 11,014 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $286,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of -0.15.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

