Truist Financial Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $250.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $247.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.85.

NYSE:ESS opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.62. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

