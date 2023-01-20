Truist Financial Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

