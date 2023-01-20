Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.32. 912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 879,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Tuya Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.