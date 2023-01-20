Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.32. 912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 879,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Tuya Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

