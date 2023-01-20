U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $53.65 Average PT from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.