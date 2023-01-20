UBS Group Raises NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,550

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.44) to GBX 6,550 ($79.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXGPF. Panmure Gordon upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 7,100 ($86.64) in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($68.33) to GBX 6,000 ($73.22) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($69.55) to GBX 6,100 ($74.44) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,511.00.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. NEXT has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $68.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

