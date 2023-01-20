UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCBJF shares. Barclays raised shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($130.43) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

