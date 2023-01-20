UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 5.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.09. 53,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,167,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.38.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 444,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 444,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $391,911 in the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,145,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

