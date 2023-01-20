Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,190 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($63.33) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.69) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,850 ($59.18) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,130 ($50.40).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,089 ($49.90) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,151.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,018.07. The company has a market capitalization of £103.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2,098.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

