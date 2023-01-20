uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QURE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,865.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $602,240 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

uniQure Stock Down 3.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in uniQure by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in uniQure by 1,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $994.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.