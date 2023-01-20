United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.67. The stock has a market cap of $401.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

