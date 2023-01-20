United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
UCBI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.
United Community Banks Trading Down 3.2 %
UCBI stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.
United Community Banks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 37.77%.
Institutional Trading of United Community Banks
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after purchasing an additional 672,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
