United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
