United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

