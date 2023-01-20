Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,796,926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $59,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after buying an additional 900,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

