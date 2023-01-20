Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $138.47 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

