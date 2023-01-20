VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

