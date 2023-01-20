Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,930 shares.The stock last traded at $60.19 and had previously closed at $59.73.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGIT)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.