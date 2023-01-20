Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,930 shares.The stock last traded at $60.19 and had previously closed at $59.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,210,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,808,000 after purchasing an additional 652,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,722,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

