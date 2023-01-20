Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VPU opened at $150.03 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

