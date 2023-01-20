Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $21.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

