Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

