VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,141,968.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.
- On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00.
- On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.
VeriSign Stock Performance
VeriSign stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
