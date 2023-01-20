Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

