Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

