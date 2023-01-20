Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

