Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $296.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.09.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $307.94 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $221.69 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,366 shares of company stock worth $725,350 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

