Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target Raised to 151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from 142.00 to 151.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VWDRY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

