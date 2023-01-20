Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:VWSYF opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

