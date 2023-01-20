Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:VWSYF opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $36.00.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWSYF)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.