Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

CNRAF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

