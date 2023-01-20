Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,051 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $56,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 38.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after buying an additional 762,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

Integer Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.17. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.