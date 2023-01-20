Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55,063 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.41% of Gibraltar Industries worth $57,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 358,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 301,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

