Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 247,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Darden Restaurants worth $60,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,234. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

