Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,337 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of Mercury Systems worth $62,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

