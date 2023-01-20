Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Airbnb worth $56,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 567,272 shares of company stock valued at $57,037,738. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

