Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sirius XM worth $56,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 189,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

