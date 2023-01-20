Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 109,729 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,729 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Synovus Financial worth $64,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.