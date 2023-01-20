Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 113,789 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $64,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,408,000 after purchasing an additional 190,561 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $151.86 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

