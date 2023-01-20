Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,211 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $54,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $220.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

