Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,737 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.53% of Forward Air worth $61,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

