Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,560 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $55,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.68.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

