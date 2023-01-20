Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $55,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.33.

NYSE NOC opened at $442.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.26 and a 200 day moving average of $498.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

