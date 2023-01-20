Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $63,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 26,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

VMC opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

